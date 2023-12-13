Netflix Unveils Most Popular Shows and Movies in First-Ever Engagement Report

Netflix has recently released its inaugural engagement report, offering viewership data transparency like never before. The report reveals the streaming platform’s most popular shows and movies, showcasing a mix of global hits, teen series, and female-led narratives.

According to Netflix, the top ten most-viewed shows and movies from January to June 2023 include a diverse range of titles. These include the FBI thriller “The Night Agent,” the popular series “Ginny & Georgia,” the Korean drama “The Glory,” Jenna Ortega’s “Wednesday,” the spinoff “Queen Charlotte” from the hit show “Bridgerton,” and the fourth season of “You” featuring Penn Badgley. Additionally, the third season of the Spanish telenovela “La Reina del Sur,” the third season of “Outer Banks,” and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “FUBAR” also made the list.

Netflix’s top 100 rankings, out of more than 18,000 available titles, showcase a variety of content. The fourth season of “Manifest,” the second season of “Firefly Lane,” and Jennifer Lopez’s thriller “The Mother” have found significant viewership. Both seasons of the now-cancelled “Sex/Life,” reality shows like “Perfect Match” and “Love Is Blind,” and breakout films “The Diplomat” and “Beef” have also captured audiences’ attention.

In a departure from its traditional selective data sharing practices, Netflix’s engagement report publicly discloses the least-watched shows and movies for the first time. Netflix revealed that non-English language programming accounted for 30% of viewers’ most-watched content, with series like “The Snow Girl” from Spain, “The Empress” from Germany, and “Fauda” from Israel among the favorites. Furthermore, original Netflix series and films made up 55% of viewing time, while licensed content like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Suits” accounted for the remaining 45%.

Netflix co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, highlighted the surprising success of the long-running series “Suits.” Despite being available on other platforms, Netflix was able to unlock a massive global audience for the show through its recommendation system, proving the platform’s ability to connect viewers with content they are most likely to enjoy.

Looking ahead, Netflix plans to release viewer data for the second half of 2023 in the coming year. This continued transparency allows audiences and industry professionals to gain insights into viewership trends and preferences on the popular streaming platform.