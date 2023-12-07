Top 10 Most Viewed Musical Artists on TikTok: Year in Review

In a year filled with captivating musical performances and viral trends, TikTok has become a hub for both established and emerging artists to showcase their talent and connect with a global audience. As we bid farewell to 2023, let’s take a look at the musical artists who dominated TikTok and captured the hearts of millions of users around the world.

Among the top 10 most viewed artists on TikTok, K-Pop took center stage with BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans leading the way. Their catchy tunes, impressive choreography, and dedicated fanbase propelled them to new heights of popularity, solidifying K-Pop’s global influence.

However, it wasn’t just K-Pop that stole the spotlight. A diverse range of artists from various genres captivated TikTok users worldwide. Their music became the soundtrack to countless creative and entertaining videos that graced our feeds.

One song, in particular, emerged as the undisputed anthem of TikTok in 2023. FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid – Twin Ver” claimed the title of the most popular song on the platform, leaving a lasting impression with over 20 million creations. This infectious track resonated with users globally, showcasing the power of music to unite and inspire creativity.

While “Cupid – Twin Ver” reigned supreme on TikTok worldwide, it also gained significant traction in the United States, securing the second spot on the country’s most popular songs list. Its energetic beats and memorable chorus made it a favorite among American TikTokkers, solidifying its international appeal.

As we reflect on the year that was, it’s impossible not to appreciate the incredible impact music has on our lives. TikTok has served as a platform for artists to reach new heights of fame, while also bringing joy and entertainment to millions of users.

So, what was your favorite K-Pop TikTok video in 2023? From breathtaking performances to hilarious dance challenges, let us know which moments took your breath away and made you hit that “like” button. Here’s to another year of incredible music, unforgettable TikTok trends, and endless creativity!