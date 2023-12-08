New Year, New Beginnings: Celebrity Breakups of 2023

2023 was a year filled with surprising breakups and separations in the world of celebrities. While some couples publicly announced their splits, others quietly went their separate ways without much fanfare. As we enter 2024, let’s take a look back at some of the notable celebrity breakups from the past year.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, who had been married for seven years and have two children together, announced their divorce in January. Teyana emphasized the importance of protecting her family and asked for privacy as they navigate this difficult time.

Another couple that quietly ended their relationship was Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones. Although they never officially confirmed their split, their absence from each other’s lives and lack of public appearances together spoke volumes.

Model Mariama Diallo and actor Broderick Hunter, who got engaged in November 2022, also decided to go their separate ways. Fans noticed their social media interactions disappeared, and they stopped posting pictures of each other.

Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé, filed for divorce from Richard Lawson in July. Tina had been touring with her daughter during her Renaissance world tour at the time of the filing.

NFL legend Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds announced their breakup after being engaged since 2019. They stated that they will continue to move forward as friends with love and respect for each other.

Reality TV stars Bambi and Scrappy from “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” called it quits this year. Scrappy’s close relationship with his ex, Diamond from the rap group Crime Mob, played a role in their decision.

Monique Samuels, known for her appearances on reality TV, ended her marriage to former NFL player Chris Samuels after more than a decade together. Monique cited unhappiness as the reason for the split.

Actress Eva Marcille surprised everyone when she filed for divorce from Michael Sterling in March. Despite Michael’s hopes of saving the marriage, they amicably finalized their divorce in August.

As we reflect on these celebrity breakups, let’s wish these individuals happiness, whether that means finding new love or embracing their newfound independence in the coming year.