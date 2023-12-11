Which I’m A Celeb 2023 Cast Member Gained the Most Instagram Followers?

A recent analysis of the Instagram followings of the I’m A Celeb 2023 campmates has revealed some interesting insights about their popularity during their time in the jungle. While the winner of the show is usually considered the most popular, this may not always be the case when it comes to social media followers.

Starting from the bottom, Frankie Dettori, who was the first celebrity voted out, gained just over 20,000 followers on Instagram. Grace Dent, who had to leave due to medical reasons, also didn’t gain many followers, with only 23,100 during her short stint on the show.

Surprisingly, Nigel Farage, who made it all the way to the final, didn’t gain as many Instagram followers as one might expect. Farage, known for his controversial political views, added only 42,480 followers to his count while on the show.

Jamie Lynn Spears, an international celebrity, had the most followers before the series started, with over 2 million on her Instagram page. However, during her time in the jungle, she gained just 86,640 followers, a relatively small increase compared to her existing fan base.

Marvin Humes, who already had a significant following before the show, saw a surge of nearly 100,000 Instagram followers in the last month. Fred Sirieix also saw a similar increase, gaining 94,260 followers and reaching just under a million overall.

Josie Gibson, the host of This Morning, gained a substantial 102,930 new followers while in the jungle, bringing her total count to over 600,000. Tony Bellew, who made it to the final, experienced a significant boost in popularity as well, gaining 126,450 followers during his time on the show.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who lasted three weeks in the jungle, emerged as one of the most popular cast members, gaining over 135,000 followers on Instagram. Nella Rose, who already had a substantial following, added just shy of 150,000 followers while on the show and now has over a million.

Finally, the King of the jungle, Sam Thompson, proved to be the most popular both on the show and on Instagram. According to SocialBlade, he gained just under 200,000 followers in the last month, solidifying his status as the fan favorite.

While the winner of I’m A Celeb 2023 may have claimed the crown in the jungle, the most popular cast member on Instagram is a different story. Whether it’s the charm, the personality, or the controversies, it’s clear that fame on social media doesn’t always align with success on the show.