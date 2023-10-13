The Top Beauty and Skincare Brands Taking Over TikTok in 2023

In the ever-growing world of social media, TikTok has become a key platform for brands in the skincare and beauty industries to achieve success. With its ability to propel products to viral fame and its in-app shopping features, TikTok has quickly become a prerequisite for brands looking to thrive in these industries.

One ecommerce retailer, Cosmetify, has analyzed brand hashtags, followers, and video likes on TikTok to identify the beauty and skincare brands that have dominated users’ For You Pages in 2023.

At the top of the list for beauty brands on TikTok is Huda Beauty. Founded in 2013 renowned makeup artist Huda Kattan, the brand has amassed an impressive following of over 8.7 million followers and 187.2 million video likes on the platform. The official #hudabeauty hashtag on TikTok has garnered over 5.7 billion views, solidifying the brand’s position as a TikTok favorite.

Coming in as the second most popular beauty brand on TikTok is Rare Beauty. Launched in 2019 actress and singer Selena Gomez, the brand has garnered over 3.5 million followers, 50.3 million video likes, and 5.7 billion views for the official #rarebeauty hashtag. Rare Beauty’s commitment to vegan and cruelty-free products has also contributed to its popularity among TikTok users.

Florence Mills, founded Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in 2019, takes the third spot on the list of popular beauty brands on TikTok. With over 3.4 million followers, 50.3 million video likes, and 2.9 billion views for the #florencebymills hashtag, the brand has seen a significant rise in popularity on the platform.

When it comes to skincare brands, The Ordinary reigns supreme on TikTok. Known for its affordable yet effective products, The Ordinary has captured the attention of TikTok users, amassing a following of over 5.8 million followers and 96.7 million video likes. The official #theordinaryskincare hashtag has also accumulated 3.7 billion views, cementing the brand as a favorite among skincare enthusiasts on TikTok.

With TikTok’s influence on the beauty and skincare industries continuing to grow, it’s clear that brands must establish a presence on the platform to thrive in today’s digital landscape.

