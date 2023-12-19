Netflix Anime Viewing Data Reveals Surprising Trends and Popular Franchises

According to the latest data released Netflix, anime continues to be a widely popular genre among viewers. The data, covering the period from January to June 2023, provides insights into the most viewed anime titles on the streaming platform. While the data is not comprehensive, it still sheds light on the preferences of Netflix users during the mentioned timeframe.

Among the anime series available worldwide, several titles stood out as viewer favorites. Notably, the four seasons of Jojos garnered significant attention, with “Stone Ocean” leading the pack with 20,500,000 hours viewed, followed “Diamond is Unbreakable” (12,600,000 hours), “Stardust Crusaders” (15,000,000 hours), and “Battle Tendency” (10,100,000 hours). Another notable series was “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” with a respectable 18,100,000 hours viewed. The “Baki” franchise also had multiple entries on the list, with the most viewed being “Baki Season 1 Part 1” with 18,800,000 hours viewed.

However, the top two anime on the list were not available worldwide. “The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement” secured the second position with 22,000,000 hours viewed. Surprisingly, the number one spot was claimed “Vinland Saga Season 1,” which amassed an astonishing 49,300,000 hours viewed, more than double that of the second-ranked series.

For anime not available worldwide, “Demon Slayer” emerged as the clear winner with 95,800,000 hours viewed for the “Unwavering Resolve Arc.” Another popular series was “Record of Ragnarok Season 2” with 78,200,000 hours viewed, closely followed “Record of Ragnarok Season 1” with 35,500,000 hours viewed. The “Seven Deadly Sins” franchise also made multiple appearances on the list.

The data also reveals the popularity of certain franchises. “Attack on Titan” amassed a staggering 59,400,000 hours viewed across the entire franchise, with the first season alone accumulating 23,300,000 hours viewed. “One Piece” and “Pokémon” proved to be massive juggernauts in terms of total franchise viewership, with 260,700,000 and 260,700,000 hours viewed, respectively.

Other notable franchises include “Slam Dunk,” “Sailor Moon,” “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” “Detective Conan,” “Crayon Shin-chan,” “Doraemon,” “My Hero Academia,” and “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.”

Intriguing outliers from both available and limited-release anime also made their mark. This includes titles like “Fist of the North Star,” “Touch,” “Ranma ½,” “City Hunter,” “Lupin III,” and the CG series “Saint Seiya.”

Overall, the data highlights the diverse preferences of Netflix viewers when it comes to anime. With a wide range of titles and franchises available, the popularity of anime shows no signs of fading anytime soon.