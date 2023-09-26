TikTok Optical Illusions: Mind-Bending Tricks That Are Taking the Internet Storm

TikTok optical illusions have become a sensation, captivating users with their mind-bending tricks. Every week, a new video goes viral, showcasing the creative and intriguing illusions that have captured the attention of millions. From mirror tricks to op-art puzzles, TikTok users cannot get enough of these captivating optical illusions.

One of the most popular TikTok optical illusions this year is the “Matrix glitch” illusion. The video shows an egg reflected in a mirror, even though it is hidden behind a solid object. Many TikTokers were creeped out this illusion, with some even speculating that it could be evidence of a glitch in the matrix or an alternate dimension. However, the truth is much simpler. The illusion is the result of simple physics, where the mirror reflects light at an angle, allowing us to see objects that are hidden from direct view.

Another popular TikTok optical illusion is the “Dotty” illusion. This illusion features 12 dots on a grey grid that seem to disappear as you focus on them. The explanation behind this illusion lies in our limited peripheral vision. Our brains fill in the missing details at the edges of our field of vision, causing the dots to appear to disappear. Additionally, the grey shade of the intersecting grid lines further disguises the dots, making the illusion even more perplexing.

The third TikTok optical illusion that has captured viewers’ attention is the “New Color” illusion. This illusion claims to reveal a color that we have never seen before. By staring at a white dot in the center of a red circle and waiting for the audio to stop, viewers are treated to a glimpse of the illusive color cyan. However, some users have reported that the cyan circle lingers in their vision, haunting them even after the illusion is over.

These TikTok optical illusions are just a taste of the many captivating illusions that have garnered attention this year. If you want to continue to boggle your mind, there are countless more optical illusions waiting to be discovered. Whether it’s an optical illusion photo or an iconic Magic Eye illusion, the world of visual tricks and illusions continues to fascinate and captivate us.

