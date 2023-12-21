The Most-Liked Instagram Posts of 2023: A Year in Visual Delights

In a year filled with captivating visuals and exciting moments, Instagram users around the world flocked to their favorite posts, showering them with likes and engagement. While an official ranking is not readily available, Wikipedia’s list of the 20 all-time most-liked posts as of November 4, 2023, gives us a glimpse into the most popular Instagram content of the year.

Topping the charts in 2023 is a mesmerizing video reel capturing a vibrant sunset, posted user @jiangzhibin24. Garnering an impressive 34.5 million likes, this reel shatters records as the most-liked video post in Instagram history, offering a breathtaking visual spectacle.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo also dominated on Instagram in 2023, with two action-packed posts making their way into the top rankings. Both featuring Ronaldo during games, these posts achieved nearly 28 million likes each, securing the 14th and 15th spots on the all-time list.

Not to be outdone, multi-talented entertainer Selena Gomez found herself on the list with a captivating post. Shared on March 13, Gomez’s post showcases her natural beauty, including two makeup-free selfies. With a total of 4th place for the year and an impressive 19th position on the all-time list, Gomez continues to command attention and engage her massive fan base.

It is worth noting that Gomez’s inclusion on the list is not surprising, given her past status as the most-followed person on Instagram. At present, she remains the most-followed woman, musician, actor, and person from North America on the platform, solidifying her influence and popularity among Instagram users.

As we look ahead to the remainder of the year, it is highly likely that these rankings will remain unchanged, barring any earth-shattering announcements or unprecedented feats. Nevertheless, the year 2023 has undeniably been a visual feast on Instagram, with these captivating posts capturing the hearts and likes of millions around the globe.