Unique and Extravagant Celebrity Baby Showers of 2023

Celebrities sure know how to throw a baby shower! In 2023, several of them went above and beyond to host extravagant celebrations for the impending arrival of their little ones. From unconventional venues to high-tech displays, these baby showers were anything but ordinary. Let’s take a look at some of the most memorable moments from celebrity baby showers in 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian: The Happiest Baby Shower on Earth

Kourtney Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her baby shower with husband Travis Barker. Taking inspiration from Disneyland, the party was filled with magical touches. Custom Mickey Mouse ears, a quartet, and balloons adorned the venue. Guests were greeted a sign that spelled “Baby Barker” in Disneyland-style flags. To add to the charm, there was even an apple tree from Snow White where well-wishes for the baby could be left. It was truly the Happiest Baby Shower on Earth!

Ireland Baldwin: A Strip-Club Baby Shower

Ireland Baldwin decided to break away from tradition and opt for a unique celebration for her baby, Holland. Instead of the typical games and small talk, she hosted her baby shower at a strip club. Baldwin explained that she didn’t enjoy being the center of attention and thought a strip club would be the perfect distraction for everyone. It was definitely a baby shower like no other!

Karlie Kloss: A Drag Brunch Baby Shower

Model Karlie Kloss took a creative approach when celebrating the upcoming arrival of her second child, Elijah Jude. She hosted a drag brunch baby shower with her closest friends. Kloss shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram Story, including a drag queen dancing and an impressive death drop. It was a lively and exhilarating way to honor her baby.

Serena Williams: A Combo Baby Shower and Gender Reveal

Tennis champion Serena Williams combined her baby shower with a gender reveal party. Opting for an all-pink attire, Williams expressed her excitement for a girl while admitting she had no contingency plan if the baby turned out to be a boy. The party featured colorful rainbow decorations, food trucks, and a splash village for the kids. The celebration reached its grand finale when drones illuminated the sky with the message “It’s a Girl.”

Kaley Cuoco: A Dazzling and Glamorous Affair

Kaley Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, started the year with a spectacular baby shower. The party took place in an open tent adorned with fairy lights. The highlight of the event was a display of 400 lit-up drones that spelled “Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023.” It was an awe-inspiring and glamorous way to welcome their little one.

These celebrity baby showers of 2023 prove that when it comes to celebrating new life, creativity and extravagance know no bounds. From Disneyland-themed festivities to unconventional venues, these stars embraced unique ways to mark this joyous occasion. While most of us may not have the resources or desire for such opulence, we can certainly find inspiration in their experiences as we plan our own baby showers.