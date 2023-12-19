Celebrities in North Carolina: A Year in Review

North Carolina may be known for its basketball stars, but the state is also home to a diverse range of talented musicians, actors, and internet sensations. Let’s take a look at what some of the most Googled celebrities from North Carolina have been up to this year.

First on the list is the legendary Michael Jordan, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina. Best known for his incredible basketball career, Jordan made headlines this year when he sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets NBA team for a staggering $3 billion. Despite this monumental sale, Jordan has not slowed down. He has ventured into an unlikely sport—NASCAR—as the co-owner of the 23XI Racing Winston Cup team. Jordan’s involvement in NASCAR has been gaining momentum since his Hornets sale, showcasing his passion for sports beyond basketball.

Another prominent figure from North Carolina is Steph Curry, a Charlotte native who rose to fame as one of the best players in the NBA. While Curry continues to excel in basketball, he has also started exploring another passion: golf. Not only has he been improving his own game, but he has also launched the Underrated Golf Tour, an event aimed at providing opportunities for underserved youth in the sport.

Moving on to the world of acting, Hunter Schafer has captured attention with her role as Jules Vaughan in the hit HBO series “Euphoria.” Despite facing challenges such as an actors’ strike, Schafer has landed a breakout role in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.” This new role has presented a unique challenge for the young actress, allowing her to showcase her versatility outside of her comfort zone.

In the music industry, Luke Combs, a singer/songwriter from Boone, North Carolina, had an incredible year. His cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” became an unexpected hit, reaching the top of various charts. Despite his success, Combs remains grounded and appreciative of his roots, as seen when he had his former boss introduce him at the Grammy Awards.

Last but certainly not least is MrBeast, the internet celebrity who hails from Greenville, North Carolina. Undoubtedly one of the most popular figures on the internet, MrBeast has amassed over 200 million YouTube subscribers and is known for his extravagant stunts and acts of generosity. He continued to push the boundaries this year with even more outrageous videos and announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Charlotte Hornets, placing the logo of his food company on the team’s jerseys.

In conclusion, North Carolina is not only a hub for basketball talent, but it is also a breeding ground for gifted musicians, actors, and internet superstars. The achievements and endeavors of these celebrities in 2023 have showcased their versatility and passion for their respective crafts, solidifying their place in the spotlight.