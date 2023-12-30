2023: A Year of Heartbreak for Celebrity Couples

Summary: This article highlights the most heartbreaking celebrity breakups of 2023, including Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. While some breakups were less surprising or devastating, others left fans heartbroken and questioning the existence of eternal love. The article also addresses the rumors and speculation surrounding these breakups and provides insight into the celebrities’ current relationship status.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Fans were not completely devastated Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s separation after two years of marriage. However, they were surprised reports of Grande dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. The couple allegedly sparked a romance while filming the movie adaptation in London. Rumors and online scrutiny followed, with fans analyzing Grande’s social media activity and labeling her as a “homewrecker.” In response, Grande clarified the assumptions and expressed her love and appreciation for her fans.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The breakup of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello hit the hardest for their fans. After seven years of marriage, the couple decided to divorce. Speculation arose as Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without her husband, and Manganiello’s birthday tribute seemed less sentimental than usual. During the divorce proceedings, Vergara requested the enforcement of their prenuptial agreement, protecting her separate property and earnings. While the reason behind their breakup remains undisclosed, reports suggest differing opinions regarding having children. Vergara has since been linked to actor Caitlin O’Connor.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Fans of Britney Spears felt a personal connection to her breakup with ex-husband Sam Asghari. After five years together, Asghari proposed to Spears in 2021, and they got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2022. As Spears fought to end her conservatorship, Asghari stood her side. However, just one year after their wedding, the couple decided to part ways. The breakup left fans saddened as they had witnessed Asghari’s support for Spears throughout her legal battle. The future of their relationship remains uncertain.

In conclusion, 2023 was a year of heartbreak for many beloved celebrity couples. While some breakups were less surprising or devastating, others left fans questioning the existence of eternal love. As these celebrities navigate their new relationship statuses, fans continue to support them and hope for their happiness in the future.