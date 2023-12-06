Celebrities Embrace Bold Fashion Trend with Braless Looks

Celebrities are known for pushing fashion boundaries and showing off daring looks on the red carpet. One trend that has been gaining momentum is the braless look. Notable stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Alex Scott have recently embraced this risqué style, leaving little to the imagination.

Kendall Jenner made headlines when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a tight red Fendi gown. Her bare chest peeked out from under the camera flashes, revealing her braless choice. Hailey Bieber also opted for a braless look, flaunting her side boob in a black halter-neck sequin dress.

However, fashion expert Clemmie Fieldsend points out that attempting this trend can be challenging for everyday individuals. She explains how celebrities have extensive teams of experts to perfect their appearances and avoid fashion mishaps. From body experts to nipple-covering specialists, these professionals ensure that celebrities look flawless on the red carpet.

For those interested in trying out the braless trend, Fieldsend advises using nipple pads or trying the Skims nipple bra for added support and confidence. However, she emphasizes that achieving the same effect as the celebrities might be unlikely for most people.

While the braless trend may be stirring controversy, it is not the first time celebrities have shocked with their red carpet looks. Fabulous has compiled a list of nine of the most daring outfits from recent years, featuring stars like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Rita Ora.

As fashion continues to evolve, it is clear that celebrities will continue to push boundaries and inspire new trends. Whether or not the braless look is practical for everyday wear, it remains a bold statement on the red carpet.