Top 8 Controversial Nigerian Celebrities of 2023

In the world of Nigerian celebrity news, chaos and drama are never far away. Throughout 2023, several celebrities stood out with their controversial actions, sparking conversations and debates among fans and critics alike. Here, we rank the top eight most talked-about celebrities of the year.

8. Big Bird Kuti

Big Bird Kuti, son of the iconic Fela Kuti, made headlines when a video surfaced of him assaulting a police officer. Despite claiming self-defense, he was arrested and charged with assault. The case is still ongoing.

7. VeryDarkBlackman

Abuja-based influencer turned celebrity, VeryDarkBlackman, found himself at odds with skincare business owners, influencers, and celebrities, including Iyabo Ojo. His battle with Jennifer Osasenaga of Jenny’s Glow Nigeria even led to the closure of her store NAFDAC.

6. Nedu Wazobia

OAP Nedu and his Honest Bunch podcast courted controversy throughout the year with his provocative statements. From criticizing female Big Brother Naija housemates to sharing stories of sexual activities involving influencers, his takes always raised eyebrows.

5. Do2dtun

Media personality Do2dtun found himself embroiled in a messy child custody battle with his ex-wife. He accused his brother-in-law, Dbanj, of obstructing his access to his children.

4. Davido

Davido’s return to the internet with his album, Timeless, was marred baby mama drama. Two women came forward claiming he had impregnated them, leading to a public feud and accusations of infidelity.

3. Tbaj

Former BBNaija housemate Tbaj caused controversy tweeting about her aversion to men who dance in clubs. She also made waves during her appearance on the BBNaija All-Stars show, fighting for a man’s love. Her podcast, Bahd & Boujee, further added fuel to the fire with controversial discussions.

2. Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo had a eventful year, from confronting Naira Marley over his alleged involvement in Mohbad’s demise to her role in The Real Housewives of Lagos, where she was accused of bullying. She also campaigned for justice for Mohbad.

1. Oladips

In a shocking turn of events, singer Oladips’s management announced his death in November, only to retract the statement later. The incident raised questions about the authenticity of the news and sparked speculation about a possible publicity stunt.

Throughout 2023, these Nigerian celebrities captured our attention with their controversial actions and statements. Love them or hate them, they never failed to generate buzz and keep us talking.