Netflix Plans to Open Brick-and-Mortar Stores

Netflix is reportedly set to open physical stores called Netflix House, selling merchandise related to its popular shows. The company aims to offer higher-quality products than what is currently available through online retailers. In addition to merchandise, Netflix House will feature obstacle courses based on the hit show Squid Game, art installations, and live performances. The stores will also include a themed restaurant serving cuisine and drinks inspired Netflix’s food-based reality shows. While the first two stores will be located in the US, Netflix plans to expand to other countries in the future.

This isn’t Netflix’s first foray into real-world events and venues. The company has previously opened pop-up experiences to celebrate shows like Stranger Things. In the UK, Netflix is preparing to launch a theater production called Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which will begin performances in London this November.

Netflix House aims to provide fans with an immersive experience and capitalize on the popularity of its shows. The move into physical retail aligns with Netflix’s efforts to expand its brand beyond streaming and engage with audiences in new ways.

