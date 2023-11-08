A Rare Celestial Encounter: Moon “Smiles” at Venus in Early Morning Sky

Early risers will be treated to a captivating celestial display on Thursday, November 9th – a close conjunction of the crescent moon and Venus. As the sun begins to rise, the moon, delicately illuminated in its most beautiful phase, will appear to “smile” at the dazzling Venus.

To witness this breathtaking event, stargazers across North America will need to wake up around 3 a.m. The moon and Venus will be visible in the eastern sky, offering a two-hour window to observe their celestial dance before the sunrise. Gradually climbing higher into the east-southeastern predawn sky, the moon, only 15% lit, will be located just about a finger’s width to the upper right of Venus, which shines brilliantly at a magnitude of -4.3.

Both the moon and Venus are among the brightest objects in the sky, making them easily visible to the naked eye. However, avid skywatchers armed with a pair of good binoculars will have the opportunity to explore intricate details on the lunar surface.

Interestingly, when observing the unlit portion of the moon during this event, an ethereal glow known as “Earthshine” will be visible. Earthshine occurs when sunlight reflects off the Earth’s clouds and ice caps, casting a gentle illumination onto the moon’s night side.

While North America will experience a lovely conjunction, certain regions will have the rare chance to witness Venus briefly disappearing behind the moon. This phenomenon, known as an occultation, is made possible the moon’s proximity to Earth, resulting in its shifting position up to 2 degrees globally. Greenland, Iceland, Svalbard (Norway), parts of Europe, western Russia, and central northern Africa lie along the path of visibility for the occultation.

It’s worth noting that some observers may experience the occultation during daylight hours, necessitating the use of a telescope for this enchanting game of celestial hide-and-seek.

