How to Watch “The Mole” on Netflix

“The Mole” is a popular reality competition series based on the Belgian television show “De Mol.” In this show, a group of participants work together to add money to a prize pot, with one of them secretly designated as the “mole” who tries to sabotage their efforts. Each episode, the participant who knows the least about the mole is eliminated, and the winner takes home the prize.

After a 14-year hiatus, “The Mole” returned with its sixth season in 2022, produced Eureka Productions. The show has been hosted Anderson Cooper, Ahmad Rashad, Jon Kelley, and Alex Wagner throughout its six seasons.

If you’re interested in watching “The Mole” on Netflix, here’s how you can do it:

1. Go to netflix.com/signup and create an account entering your email address and password.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your needs. Netflix offers three options: a standard plan with ads for $6.99 per month, a standard plan without ads for $15.49 per month, and a premium plan for $19.99 per month.

3. Enter your payment details to complete the sign-up process.

Once you have a Netflix account, you can stream “The Mole” and other shows and movies available on the platform. Netflix is one of the leading streaming services, offering a wide variety of content, including popular shows like “Black Mirror,” “Squid Game,” and “Stranger Things.”

The cheapest plan with ads provides access to most of Netflix’s content, but with occasional ads. The standard plan without ads allows for streaming on two devices simultaneously and also allows downloads. The premium plan offers Ultra HD streaming on up to four devices, allows downloads on up to six devices, and includes the option to add extra members to the account.

“The Mole” is an exciting and suspenseful competition series that will keep you hooked from start to finish. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to watch it on Netflix!

Source: The Mole Wikipedia article and Netflix website.