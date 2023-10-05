Netflix Orders New Comedy Series “The Mole Agent” Produced Michael Schur and Ted Danson

Netflix has officially given the green light for a new comedy series titled “The Mole Agent.” The show is being created, produced, and written Michael Schur, known for his work on popular series such as “Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place,” and “The Office.” It also marks the first project from Schur’s new production company, Fremulon, which was established after he signed a multi-year overall deal with Universal Television.

“The Mole Agent” is based on the original Chilean documentary of the same name, directed Maite Alberdi. The documentary follows a private investigator named Rómulo, who hires an elderly man named Sergio to go undercover in a nursing home to investigate a claim of mistreatment a client’s mother. Sergio forms relationships with the home’s residents and uncovers their secrets.

In Netflix’s adaptation, Ted Danson has been cast as Charles, the retired man who answers an ad from a private investigator and becomes a mole in a secret investigation within the nursing home. Danson, known for his roles in “The Good Place,” “The Orville,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” brings his comedic talent to the series.

The series is currently in active development, with the scripts being written and revised. Pre-production and filming are expected to start in the coming months. “The Mole Agent” will consist of eight episodes, each lasting 30 minutes.

While Netflix has not announced a release date yet, given the early stage of development, viewers can likely expect to see “The Mole Agent” on the streaming platform in late 2024 or early 2025.

