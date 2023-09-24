The Rise of the Creator Economy in Australia

In Australia, the creator economy is flourishing, with individuals from diverse backgrounds and locations finding success as digital creators. Influencers Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott, the founders of Jagger & Stone, started their fashion label after gaining popularity through an Instagram account documenting their festival outfits. Similarly, Stephen Travers, an artist based in the Blue Mountains, began sharing his paintings on Instagram after leaving his job as a public servant. These creators, along with many others, are part of the lucrative and growing creator economy.

The creator economy is a sector that has emerged in parallel with the broader creative economy and encompasses various online and offline revenue streams. According to a white paper AFR Intelligence, these businesses have become sophisticated content ecosystems. However, the creator economy lacks dedicated investment and understanding, which could potentially hinder its growth.

Technology has played a significant role in democratizing the creative industries, allowing individuals of all ages, income levels, languages, and locations to become digital creators. The creative economy and the digital economy are closely intertwined, with the latter becoming a significant part of the tech industry in Australia.

The monetization of content is a key aspect of the creator economy. According to an Adobe report, 48% of Australian creators monetize their content, with 58% of them earning more than half of their income from this work. Australian creators are also more likely than their global counterparts to directly sell their products or services to their audience.

The impact of the creator economy extends beyond individual success stories. The tech sector, including e-commerce and media platforms, contributes $9 billion to the Australian economy annually. Additionally, digital exports, such as software, books, music, films, and games, are projected to be worth $16 billion 2030.

Creators like Jackson and Westcott have leveraged their growing platforms to promote their own products and services. They transitioned from being influencers to young entrepreneurs, establishing a successful clothing brand and expanding their business.

In conclusion, the creator economy in Australia presents significant opportunities for individuals to showcase their skills and content, generate income, and contribute to the country’s overall creative and digital industries. However, greater investment and understanding are needed to support its continued growth.

