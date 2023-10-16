The Mindy Project Season 5 Now Available for Streaming

The Mindy Project Season 5 is now available for streaming on popular platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. This season takes viewers on a journey through Mindy’s love triangle predicament, as she navigates the ups and downs of her personal and professional life.

The cast includes Mindy Kaling as Dr. Mindy Lahiri, Ed Weeks as Dr. Jeremy Reed, Xosha Roquemore as Tamra Web, Garret Dillahunt as Dr. Jody Kimball-Kinney, Fortune Feimster as Colette Kimball-Kinney, and Ike Barinholtz as Morgan Fairchild Ransom Tookers. Chris Messina’s character Danny Castellano makes a guest appearance in this season.

To watch The Mindy Project Season 5 on Netflix, simply visit the Netflix website and sign up for an account. Netflix offers different payment plans, starting at $6.99 per month with ads, $15.49 per month for the standard plan, and $19.99 per month for the premium plan. The standard plan allows for ad-free viewing and the ability to download content on two supported devices.

For streaming on Amazon Prime Video, create an Amazon account and sign up for a Prime Video membership. The membership options include $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership, or $8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership.

Hulu also offers The Mindy Project Season 5 for streaming. To watch on Hulu, visit their website and start a free trial. Plans on Hulu start at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year with ads, and $14.99 per month for a no ads option.

Each streaming service offers different features and pricing options, so choose the one that best suits your preferences. Enjoy The Mindy Project Season 5 and dive into the adventures of Dr. Mindy Lahiri and her quirky co-workers.

Sources:

– The Mindy Project Season 5 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & Hulu