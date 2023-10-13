The Mindy Project Season 4 continues Mindy’s journey as a mother and explores her career and mental health during maternity. It also delves into the story arcs of other characters, including her quirky co-workers.

If you’re wondering how to watch and stream The Mindy Project Season 4, you’re in luck. The season is available on popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

Netflix: You can watch The Mindy Project Season 4 on Netflix, where you can indulge in a variety of cult-favorite movies and TV shows from the comfort of your home.

Amazon Prime Video: The Mindy Project Season 4 is also available on Amazon Prime Video, which gives you access to a vast range of acclaimed content, including romcoms, thrillers, documentaries, and more.

Hulu: The Mindy Project Season 4 can be watched on Hulu, where you can subscribe to enjoy trending movies and TV shows like The Other Black Girl, Only Murders in the Building, and Reservation Dogs.

To watch The Mindy Project Season 4 on Hulu, follow these steps:

1. Go to Hulu.com/welcome.

2. Select “Start Your Free Trial.”

3. Choose a plan, which includes options with or without ads.

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

– $14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu offers different plans to suit your preferences. The option with ads is the cheapest, providing access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. The ad-free option is the premium choice, giving you access to the library without any advertisements. Hulu also offers various bundles that pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans with many live TV channels.

The Mindy Project is a comedy series that follows Mindy Lahiri, an obstetrician/gynecologist, as she tries to balance her personal life with her professional life. Set in a small medical practice in New York City, Mindy is surrounded quirky co-workers.

Please note that the availability of the streaming services mentioned above may change over time. The information provided in this article was correct at the time of writing.

