Seals Say Goodbye to Milwaukee County Zoo After 33 Memorable Years

Summary: The seals at Milwaukee County Zoo bid farewell to their loyal audience after entertaining them for a remarkable 33-year run. Due to financial constraints, the zoo made the difficult decision to relocate the seals, managed Ocean Connections, Inc., to other facilities in Pennsylvania and South Carolina. However, the Harbor seal habitat, operated independently, will continue to be open for visitors.

After captivating audiences with their playful antics, the beloved seals of Milwaukee County Zoo have taken their final bow. This marks the end of a remarkable 33-year stint at the zoo, leaving behind countless cherished memories. The decision to bid adieu to these endearing creatures was announced Ocean Connections, Inc., who managed the popular seal and sea lion programs at the zoo.

The relocation of the seals comes as a result of challenging financial circumstances faced the Milwaukee County Zoo. Laura Pedriani, the director of marketing and communications, stated that the aging Ocean Connections exhibit demanded extensive and costly renovations, which the zoo could not afford. Consequently, the seals found alternate homes at sister facilities managed Ocean Connections in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

While saying goodbye to these delightful performers tugs at the heartstrings, visitors to Milwaukee County Zoo can still find solace in the fact that the Harbor seal habitat, operated independently of Ocean Connections, will remain open to the public throughout the year. This habitat will continue to offer visitors a glimpse into the lives of these amazing creatures, highlighting their natural behaviors and promoting awareness about their conservation.

As the seals swim away to a new chapter of their lives in different corners of the country, their legacy shall remain etched in the memories of all those who had the joy of witnessing their extraordinary performances firsthand. The Milwaukee County Zoo will always be grateful for the joy and wonder these seals brought to generations of visitors, as they embark on their next adventure in their new homes.