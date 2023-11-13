The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Usha Uthup Unite in Iconic Moment at Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens in Kolkata has always held a special place in the hearts of cricket fans, but now it has etched its name into the annals of pop culture history as well. On a momentous day, legendary musician Mick Jagger, the frontman of The Rolling Stones, graced the stadium during the England versus Pakistan match. However, what made this event truly unforgettable was the unexpected meeting between Jagger and veteran jazz-blues-pop singer Usha Uthup.

In a remarkable showcase of musical camaraderie, Jagger and Uthup harmonized a line from The Rolling Stones’ iconic hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Their voices intertwined effortlessly, striking a chord that resonated with both musicians and spectators alike. Standing side side, they personified the magic that can happen when two musical legends come together.

Not only did Jagger’s presence seem to bring good luck to the English team, but Uthup also admitted to having a major fan moment. She eagerly awaited the opportunity to meet Jagger for over three hours, a testament to her admiration and respect for his enduring musical legacy.

Reflecting on the experience, Uthup expressed her excitement, stating, “I’ve been singing Jagger’s songs for many years now, and it’s always wonderful to meet somebody you’ve been listening to all your life. It was one of the most memorable moments of my singing career.”

While the moment between Jagger and Uthup has left an indelible mark on cricketing and pop culture history, it also symbolizes the power of music to unite people from different backgrounds. Jagger himself was pleasantly surprised to witness the fervor and appreciation for his music among the Indian audience. As Uthup recounts, “He said he never imagined that there were so many Indians who liked his music. I think it made him happy.”

