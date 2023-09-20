The Quest 3: Unlocking New XR Capabilities with Spatial Data

The Meta Connect event of 2023 is set to unveil the highly anticipated Quest 3, Meta’s latest XR headset. With its launch just around the corner, many are wondering if it will live up to the standards of the best VR headsets in terms of entertainment-focused features.

While the Quest 2 already offers a powerful and comfortable VR experience, the Quest 3 aims to go beyond mere upgrades in performance. Its focus lies in innovation, specifically in the realm of mixed reality. This means that the Quest 3 will enable users to interact with their environment in exciting and groundbreaking ways.

To achieve this, Meta has introduced advanced spatial computation into the Quest 3. Recently updated support pages shed light on the concept of spatial data and its role in powering the XR capabilities of the headset. However, it’s worth noting that granting the Quest 3 access to this unique user data is necessary for its optimal functioning. This process resembles granting app access to the location feature on your phone.

But what exactly is spatial data? According to Meta, it refers to the information collected about the size, shape, and location of walls, surfaces, and objects in a physical space. This data allows apps that merge virtual and real-world environments to understand and interpret the space around the user, as well as their position within it.

In practical terms, the Quest 3’s advanced XR features, including passthrough capabilities, rely on the headset’s ability to comprehend its surroundings. This breakthrough technology opens up new possibilities for users to seamlessly blend virtual and real-world experiences.

Whether upgrading to the Quest 3 will be worthwhile remains to be seen. The exciting new features will be revealed and evaluated during the Meta Connect event on September 27, 2023.

