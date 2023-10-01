The Changing Landscape of Oversharing on Social Media

Social media has revolutionized the way we interact, allowing us to share our thoughts, emotions, and experiences with a potentially vast audience. However, the line between sharing and oversharing can be blurry, and it varies across different platforms. According to a study, negative emotions expressed on Facebook are generally accepted, while Instagram users expect to see positive content that may not necessarily be authentic. On the other hand, TikTok empowers users to embrace both difficult and positive experiences in their posts.

As social media continues to occupy a more intimate space in our lives, our online presence and the interpretation of our posts may evolve. Ysabel Gerrard, a senior lecturer in digital communication, believes that as these platforms become a repository for meaningful memories, our posts will become even more personal. However, this raises the question of whether we have the permission to “overshare” through social media.

One factor that complicates the definition of oversharing is how our accounts are perceived others. Many individuals compartmentalize their identities across different accounts on various platforms or even multiple accounts within the same platform. What may be considered an overshare on one account may be seen differently the audience of another. The contextual cues present in face-to-face interactions are lost in the digital realm, leading to potential misinterpretations of content.

The norms of each platform also influence our comfort levels when it comes to sharing. Each platform has its own distinct set of policies, technologies, and visual aesthetics, shaping how users manifest their identities. This, in turn, affects how we receive and interpret other people’s content. What one person may view as an overshare, another may perceive as appropriate for a specific platform.

Furthermore, social media is becoming increasingly intimate in our lives. Platforms like Instagram are being utilized in more personal ways, with trends like finstas and photo dumps indicating a desire to curate and reflect on meaningful moments. This shift echoes the role that tangible photo albums used to play in our lives, suggesting that social media is occupying a similar space of significance.

In the end, the line between sharing and oversharing on social media remains subjective. Different individuals, influenced their unique backgrounds and preferences, may have varying interpretations of what constitutes oversharing. As social media platforms continue to evolve and become more intertwined with our daily lives, the norms and expectations surrounding online sharing may also change.

– Ysabel Gerrard, Senior Lecturer in Digital Communication at the University of Sheffield