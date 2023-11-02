The Resurgence of the “Meredith Blake Bob”: A Nostalgic Trend with a Twist

In a surprising turn of events, a hairstyle from the ‘90s has made a triumphant comeback and taken TikTok storm. Dubbed the “Meredith Blake bob,” this iconic cut pays homage to Lindsay Lohan’s unforgettable film, The Parent Trap. But rather than focusing on the main characters, this revived trend celebrates the film’s “villain,” Meredith Blake.

With over 175 million views and counting, the hashtag #meredithblake has become a viral sensation on the platform. Users are now questioning whether Meredith, the so-called “gold-digging” stepmom, received an unfair portrayal. One user, @ashleywhitfield44, argues that growing up means realizing Meredith Blake was never the villain. She highlights Meredith’s desires to be with a wealthy, attractive, older man and questions the responsibility of the older man himself in shutting down her advances.

Others have joined the conversation, noting that the gold-digger label was unjust from the start. Meredith was a successful publicist in her own right at the age of 26, and she never hinted at giving up her career. Instead, she made genuine efforts to bond with her boyfriend’s daughters. However, as the plot thickened, Meredith’s frustration grew when faced with the torment and gaslighting orchestrated Hallie and Annie.

Regardless of opinions on Meredith’s character, there is one undeniable detail that TikTok users agree on—the appeal of her haircut. The “Meredith Blake bob” is characterized a voluminous shoulder-length cut with face-framing layers. Its versatility allows for various styling options, from rolled-under for a jaw-length look to side-parted for added volume.

The resurgence of this retro ’90s hairstyle demonstrates the power of nostalgia in capturing the attention of Gen Z. It also serves as a reminder that there may be more to a character than meets the eye. In a world where complex narratives flourish, it’s crucial to challenge preconceived notions and embrace diverse perspectives.

So, whether you’re a fan of The Parent Trap or simply on the hunt for a chic and timeless hairstyle, consider giving the “Meredith Blake bob” a try. This revived trend blends nostalgia with a modern twist, reminding us that sometimes the most unexpected sources can inspire our personal style.

FAQ

What is the “Meredith Blake bob”?

The “Meredith Blake bob” refers to a shoulder-length hairstyle with voluminous layers that pays homage to the character Meredith Blake from the 1998 film, The Parent Trap. It is often styled in different ways, including rolled under or curled to resemble a jaw-length bob or worn side-parted for added volume.

Why has the “Meredith Blake bob” gained popularity on TikTok?

The resurgence of the “Meredith Blake bob” on TikTok can be attributed to its nostalgic appeal and the ongoing conversation surrounding the characterization of Meredith Blake. Users have debated whether she was truly a villain or simply a misunderstood character, sparking interest in her distinctive hairstyle.

What makes the “Meredith Blake bob” versatile?

The “Meredith Blake bob” offers versatility through its various styling options. It can be worn rolled under or curled to create a jaw-length bob, or side-parted for additional volume. This adaptability allows individuals to personalize the hairstyle to suit their preferences and face shape.