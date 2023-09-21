TikTok Challenges: The Menacing Consequences for Children

In recent news, there have been increasing reports of children being hospitalized and even dying due to dangerous challenges on the social media platform, TikTok. These challenges, which may seem harmless at first, can have fatal consequences. For instance, one challenge involves eating a chip laced with the hottest pepper on the planet, resulting in children needing medical attention, including oxygen. Another challenge led to a dozen children being treated in the hospital after chewing gum that contained pepper spray.

Tragically, there have even been cases of death associated with TikTok challenges. A teenager lost their life after attempting a challenge that required taking excessive doses of antihistamine. In another heartbreaking incident, a child reportedly took their own life after being exposed to 100 unsolicited videos of suicide and violence on TikTok. These challenges and harmful content are not limited to specific regions, as they are played out globally, including Australia.

The responsibility to protect children on social media lies with both tech companies and governments. However, both seem to be failing in their duty. TikTok, in particular, has faced fines and legal rulings in various countries for data protection breaches and not doing enough to safeguard children. Despite public outcry and pressure, some dangerous challenges and harmful content still persist on the platform.

Furthermore, the Australian government’s decision not to implement age verification technology to restrict access to online pornography raises concerns about the protection of children’s privacy and security. Experts argue that the easy accessibility of pornography to children leads to harmful effects such as the normalization of violence against women and an increase in child-on-child sexual abuse.

As technology continues to advance, with the rise of artificial intelligence and end-to-end encryption, the power of tech giants and those with malicious intent also grows. It is crucial for governments to take action and for platforms like TikTok to prioritize the safety of their young users. Lives are at stake, and we cannot afford to sit back and watch as these dangers persist.

