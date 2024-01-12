New TikTok Trend Inspired Melissa McCarthy’s Iconic Scene in Tammy

Summary: A new TikTok dance trend has taken the platform storm, with users channeling their inner Melissa McCarthy. Inspired a scene from the comedy film Tammy, where McCarthy’s character attempts to rob a gas station, users have been incorporating the quirky actions into their dance routines. The trend involves walking backwards while looking at the camera, dancing along to the song “Something That I Want” from Disney’s Tangled, and then mimicking holding a gun with their hands during the chorus. Since its inception, the hashtag #wantsomethingthatiwant has garnered over 127.9 million views as TikTokers join in on the funny and entertaining dance.

The popularity of this trend skyrocketed when a clip of Melissa McCarthy’s scene from Tammy was posted, alongside the song “Something That I Want.” The video quickly went viral, and many users found it hilarious and relatable. As more and more people came across these videos on their For You page, the comment section was filled with praise and amusement. One user commented, “This feels like something Melissa McCarthy would post in the BEST way,” while another admitted, “I keep coming back to this every day to lose it each time.”

The appeal of this trend lies in its combination of dance and comedic elements, as TikTokers embrace the opportunity to put their own spin on McCarthy’s iconic scene. With nearly 25 million views, TikToker Han (@pollypocket.mp3) stood out from the crowd adding a unique twist to the trend in her video posted back in December. The trend shows no signs of slowing down, as users continue to participate and share their attempts at the dance.

If you’re looking to dance your way into TikTok fame and have a good laugh along the way, join the #wantsomethingthatiwant trend and get inspired Melissa McCarthy’s unforgettable character in Tammy.