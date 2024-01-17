Social Media Takes Center Stage in the New Mean Girls Adaptation

In the revamped adaptation of Mean Girls, social media becomes a powerful storytelling tool, perfectly capturing the overwhelming nature of online interactions. The film, written Tina Fey and directed Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., successfully brings the classic teen comedy into the modern era incorporating modern-day tech and social media.

Maintaining the core fact that social media plays a significant role in the new Mean Girls adaptation, the film explores how teenagers navigate social dynamics in the age of technology. Directors Jayne and Perez Jr. aimed to strike a balance between incorporating social media and not going overboard with it.

The film takes inspiration from the framing device of the musical, with characters Janis and Damian acting as directors who recount Cady’s encounter with the Plastics as a “cautionary tale.” This unique approach allowed for various aspect ratio changes throughout the film, seamlessly transitioning between widescreen and vertical phone screens, mirroring the viewing experiences of modern audiences.

One notable scene that showcases the influence of social media is Karen’s Halloween costume moment. In the original stage musical, Karen’s song was interrupted for comedic effect, but in the film, Karen records herself singing into her phone camera, embracing the popular trend of “Get Ready With Me” videos. The choreographer, Kyle Hanagami, incorporates TikTok-style dances into the film, capturing the viral nature of online trends spreading among users.

Beyond enhancing musical numbers, social media serves as a key storytelling device in Mean Girls. Text messages and TikTok videos replace the talking heads from the original, providing a more relatable and contemporary way for characters to share observations and gossip. Social media’s role becomes particularly prominent in montages, where reactions to key moments in the film quickly spread online, amplifying the scrutiny faced characters like Regina and Cady.

Directors Jayne and Perez Jr. conducted research in real high schools, discovering how technology has transformed the teen experience. They noted the ubiquity of phones in classrooms and witnessed the juxtaposition between online interactions and real-life behavior. Teenagers are often kinder face-to-face, while resorting to online cruelty. This stark difference influenced the film’s portrayal of the overwhelming emotional impact of social media scrutiny.

With its nod to Gen Z vibes and astute depiction of the influence of social media, the new Mean Girls adaptation captures the essence of high school life in the digital age.