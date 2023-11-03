Matthew Perry’s Legacy Lives on Through the Matthew Perry Foundation

Matthew Perry, renowned for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular TV series Friends, had a vision to make a difference in the lives of those struggling with substance abuse. Sadly, he passed away on October 28, but his dream of establishing a foundation to help others has now become a reality.

The Matthew Perry Foundation, guided Perry’s own words and experiences, aims to honor his legacy and provide support to individuals battling addiction. Perry believed that addiction is a formidable force that cannot be conquered alone, emphasizing the importance of collective strength in recovery.

Friends and loved ones of Matthew Perry were determined to turn his dream into a tangible initiative, and they have succeeded. The foundation will dedicate itself to making a difference in as many lives as possible, staying true to Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with addiction. In a statement released along with the foundation’s announcement, they expressed their intention to continue the work that Perry was so passionate about.

To support the efforts of the Matthew Perry Foundation, generous individuals can visit their official website at matthewperryfoundation.org and contribute to the cause. Any amount, no matter how small, will aid their work in making a positive impact on those in need.

Matthew Perry’s own journey as a recovering addict added a personal touch to his advocacy. His unfortunate passing has left many mourning his loss, but he will always be remembered as an actor who brought joy and laughter to millions through his portrayal of Chandler Bing.

