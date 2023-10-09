Where to Watch The Masked Singer Season 4 Online

Looking for the best place to watch The Masked Singer Season 4 online? We have all the streaming details right here. Season 4 of this popular reality singing competition premiered from September 23 to December 16, 2020, featuring 14 episodes and 16 talented contestants. Hosted Nick Cannon and judged Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, this season promises to be as entertaining and suspenseful as ever.

To catch all the masked performances and uncover the identities of the celebrities behind the elaborate disguises, you can stream The Masked Singer Season 4 online on Hulu. Simply visit the Hulu website or download the Hulu app to get started. By signing up for a Hulu subscription, you can gain access to all the episodes of the latest season.

When choosing a Hulu subscription plan, you have a range of options available. The ad-inclusive plan costs $7.99 per month and provides access to Hulu streaming with ads. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for the ad-free plan at $14.99 per month. Additionally, you can customize your plan with add-ons for ESPN, Live TV, or Disney Plus for an extra fee.

For those who are looking for a bundle package, Hulu offers bundle plans that include other streaming services. The ad-inclusive bundle plan comes at $69.99 per month and includes Hulu (ads), Disney Plus (ads), and ESPN (ads). If you want an ad-free streaming experience for all these platforms, you can choose the ad-free bundle plan at $82.99 per month.

With the new season of The Masked Singer promising even more excitement and mystery, be sure to tune in to Hulu to catch all the action. Don’t miss out on this wildly popular competition featuring celebrities in elaborate disguises battling it out to be the last singer standing.

