The Masked Singer Season 10 Episode 9: Former O-Town Member Ashley Parker Angel Revealed as the S’more

Former O-Town member Ashley Parker Angel took to the stage on Season 10, Episode 9 of “The Masked Singer” as the S’more. After years away from performing, Angel couldn’t resist the opportunity to participate in the popular show. He expressed his excitement, saying, “It was a hell yes, right from the start.”

Angel wowed the audience with his performance of “That’s the Way (I Like It)” KC and the Sunshine Band. Despite the challenge of performing in a giant costume, Angel embraced the experience and improved with each performance. He admitted that the physical demands of the costume were more than he had anticipated.

While Angel’s time on “The Masked Singer” reignited his love for performing, he revealed that he doesn’t have immediate plans to return to the stage. Instead, he is focusing on building his health and wellness company.

In the latest episode, Angel received the least number of votes and was unmasked as the S’more. However, thanks to the use of the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell, both Angel as the S’more and another contestant, the Gazelle, were saved from elimination and advanced to the finale.

“The Masked Singer” Season 10 introduces a new format, with three groups and Battle Royale semi-final episodes. The judges have the power to save one contestant from elimination and send them straight to the finale. The season features a variety of new costumes, including the Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Husky, Tiki, Rubber Ducky, and more.

With each episode, the excitement and anticipation of discovering the masked celebrities’ true identities continues to grow. Stay tuned to find out who will take home the crown in the Season 10 finale of “The Masked Singer”!

FAQ

1. Who is Ashley Parker Angel?

Ashley Parker Angel is a former member of the boy band O-Town. He gained fame in the early 2000s as part of the group, which was formed on the reality TV show “Making the Band.”

2. What is “The Masked Singer”?

“The Masked Singer” is a reality TV singing competition where celebrities perform in elaborate costumes to conceal their identities. Throughout the season, panelists and viewers guess who is behind each mask. The celebrities are eventually unmasked one one.

3. How does the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell work?

The “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell can be used once during the Battle Royale semi-final episodes. The judges have the power to save one contestant from elimination and send them directly to the finale.