New Title: “Former NBA Star Metta World Peace Reveals Surprising Journey on ‘The Masked Singer'”

Former NBA star Metta World Peace recently made an unexpected appearance on the popular reality show “The Masked Singer.” Known for his skills on the basketball court rather than his vocal abilities, World Peace admitted that singing is not his strong suit. However, he saw the show as an opportunity to showcase his hidden talent and have some fun.

World Peace, who performed as the Cuddle Monster, entertained the audience with his rendition of “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” New Kids on the Block. Despite his lack of vocal training, he embraced the challenge and learned how to make the most of his “horrible vocals.”

While World Peace enjoyed his time on the show, he did face some challenges. The Cuddle Monster costume was quite unwieldy and heavy, leading him to sweat and require a massage afterward. Looking back, he mentioned that he should have stretched and done yoga to prepare for the physical demands of the costume.

During the guessing game segment of the show, the panelists had a difficult time identifying World Peace. Their guesses ranged from Tristan Thompson to Shaquille O’Neal. World Peace found it amusing when they mentioned Dennis Rodman because it seemed like he had been caught. However, ultimately, none of them were able to correctly guess his identity.

In an intense showdown, the Cuddle Monster faced off against the Anteater for the second time in a row. Unfortunately, World Peace’s time on the show came to an end as the Cuddle Monster was unmasked, while the Anteater advanced to the next round.

