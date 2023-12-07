Season 10 of “The Masked Singer” Introduces Unique Challenges for Celebrities

Summary: In the latest episode of “The Masked Singer,” R&B artist Ginuwine and Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach were revealed as the Husky and Tiki characters, respectively. Both celebrities initially had reservations about participating in the show, but they ultimately decided to take on the challenge. “The Masked Singer” is known for its elaborate costumes and production, but both Ginuwine and Bach were pleasantly surprised to discover that the show is primarily focused on singing. Despite the difficulties of performing in heavy and hot costumes, both celebrities enjoyed the experience and appreciated the opportunity to showcase their vocal talents.

Ginuwine expressed his gratitude for stepping out of his comfort zone and trying something new. Although he faced physical challenges due to his asthma and the weight of the Husky costume, he persevered and delivered a memorable performance. Similarly, Bach revealed his love for singing and his joy in being part of a grand production. He was particularly excited to choose the songs he performed, which included hits Elton John and Lady Gaga.

The episode also featured other performances and revealed the champions of Group B. Sea Queen emerged as the champion, joining Group A champion Cow and Group A recipient Gazelle in the finals. The show’s 10th season has introduced new costumes, including “Donut,” “Anteater,” and “Hawk.” Additionally, returning celebrity singers who were previously unmasked are making special appearances throughout the season.

“The Masked Singer” has undergone format changes for this season, with three groups followed Battle Royale semi-final episodes. The judges also have the power to save one contestant from elimination and advance them to the finale. The season will continue with themed episodes, such as a tribute to Elton John and a “Harry Potter Night.”

As the competition intensifies, viewers eagerly anticipate future performances and the unmasking of more celebrities. Hosted Nick Cannon and featuring panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer” continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of music, mystery, and costumes.