John Oates Surprises Fans as the Anteater on “The Masked Singer”

John Oates, one-half of the iconic rock duo Hall & Oates, shocked fans when he was revealed as the Anteater on the latest episode of “The Masked Singer.” The appearance came amidst rumors of a falling out between Oates and Daryl Hall, his longtime musical partner. However, Oates remained focused on the music and the show, keeping mum on the details of their rift.

The choice to dress Oates up as the Anteater was a clever nod to Hall & Oates’ hit song “Maneater,” a fact that went completely unnoticed the show’s panelists. Oates himself admitted that he initially didn’t care for the costume, but eventually realized the clever connection between the Anteater and his iconic song.

Although the panelists failed to guess his identity correctly, Oates felt flattered the comparisons they made to other legendary singers like John Mellencamp, Billy Joel, and Bryan Adams. He saw participating in “The Masked Singer” as an opportunity to showcase his vocal performance outside of the Hall & Oates brand.

However, performing in the Anteater costume proved to be a difficult task for Oates. Singing and dancing in the elaborate suit posed challenges, especially with restricted vision and the chaos of strobe lights, confetti, and screaming audience members. Oates also admitted that jet lag played a role in his disappointing final performance before being voted off the show.

As for the unmasking of Candelabra, it was revealed to be R&B singer Keyshia Cole. Nicole Scherzinger correctly guessed her identity, while Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg also made accurate guesses.

With Oates and Candelabra out of the competition, Donut, Sea Queen, Cow, and Gazelle will battle it out in next week’s finals. “The Masked Singer” continues to captivate audiences with its format, now featuring three groups followed Battle Royale semi-finals.

What’s next for Oates and Hall remains to be seen, but Oates expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform on such a successful show and raise awareness for his charitable endeavors.