New Celebrities Unveiled for The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special 2023

Four surprising stars will be gracing the stage in the upcoming season of The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special. Departing from the traditional format of facing Bushtucker Trials, the celebrities will don extravagant and eccentric costumes from head to toe to keep their identities hidden until the final reveal.

Speculations and guesses will fill the air as the panel of judges, consisting of presenter Jonathan Ross, singer Rita Ora, TV legend Davina McCall, and comedian Mo Gilligan, along with viewers at home, attempt to decipher who these masked performers truly are.

Former campmate and regular host Joel Dommett, known for his witty commentary, is set to introduce the contestants and add an extra layer of entertainment to the show. Dommett hinted at “very exciting specials” in the works, building upon the success of last year’s I’m A Celebrity special, which served as a delightful prelude to the entire series.

This year, get ready to uncover the identities of intriguing characters such as Bearded Dragon, Wombat, Huntsman, and Dunny. These names evoke curiosity and intrigue, leaving audiences eager to witness the unveiling and bask in the thrill of correctly guessing the celebrities behind the masks.

The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special is scheduled to air on ITV1, ITVX, and STV on Sunday, November 19 at 7:30pm. After the conclusion of this highly-anticipated event, the battle for the next king or queen of the jungle will commence as I’m A Celebrity 2023 returns at 9pm.

