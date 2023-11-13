New Twists and Crossovers: The Masked Singer Meets I’m a Celebrity

It’s an exciting time for reality TV enthusiasts as two juggernaut shows, The Masked Singer and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, join forces for a special crossover episode. Set to air on November 19, this exclusive TV event brings together the best of both worlds and promises a delightful evening of entertainment.

Unlike the usual challenges and trials faced I’m a Celebrity contestants, this crossover episode takes a unique approach. Four anonymous celebrities, disguised as Bearded Dragon, Wombat, Huntsman Spider, and Dunny, will showcase their vocal prowess while donning extravagant and utterly bonkers outfits. The panel of judges, consisting of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan, along with host Joel Dommett, will try to unravel the identities of these masked performers.

Fans of The Masked Singer will be delighted to know that the format remains the same. Clues and songs will be presented to the celebrity panel, providing them with hints to uncover the true identities of the undercover stars. It’s a challenge that never fails to captivate viewers and keeps them eagerly guessing along.

As the countdown begins for the 2023 season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, teaser advertisements featuring a ‘Jungle Retreat’ theme have already caught the attention of fans. While the rumored cast list includes intriguing names like Nigel Farage, Jamie-Lynn Spears, and Marvin Humes from JLS, fans can expect an exciting lineup of celebrities vying for survival in the harsh jungle.

Mark your calendars for November 19! Both The Masked Singer I’m a Celebrity special and the premiere of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 will be airing on ITV1, ITVX, and STV. Get ready for an evening of unforgettable performances, surprises, and the perfect blend of two widely beloved TV franchises.

