The Masked Singer Reveals New Champion and Celebrity Identities

The Masked Singer, the popular costumed competition, has crowned its champion for Season 10. Viewers were on the edge of their seats during the finale as the last four singers—Cow, Donut, Gazelle, and Sea Queen—competed delivering incredible cover performances.

In the end, it was the apron-wearing bovine, Cow, who took the top honors. The anticipation built as Cow performed mesmerizing renditions of Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” and Rihanna’s “Take a Bow.” When Cow finally removed its black-and-white spotted head, the winner was revealed to be the talented R&B artist Ne-Yo.

Donut, the pastry-themed contestant, impressed the panel and moved them to tears with his rendition of Joe Cocker’s “You Are so Beautiful.” However, he fell just short of victory. When Donut removed his doughy cap, it was actor and country singer John Schneider who was unmasked.

Gazelle, the graceful animal contestant, took the third-place spot in the finale. Once Gazelle removed her horns, it was revealed that “Pretty Little Liars” star and stage singer Janel Parrish had been behind the elegant disguise.

Lastly, Sea Queen made it to the final four and was unveiled as the talented Grammy-winning artist Macy Gray.

Throughout the season, other celebrities were also unmasked. Candelabra turned out to be singer-songwriter and actress Keyshia Cole, while the Anteater was revealed to be John Oates from the famous pop duo Hall & Oates. The Tiki was none other than hair band rocker Sebastian Bach, and Husky turned out to be R&B singer-songwriter Ginuwine.

The competition brought surprises each week, as S’More was revealed to be O-Town’s Ashley Parker Angel, Cuddle Monster was ex-NBA star Metta World Peace, and Hibiscus turned out to be Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps.

As the season unfolded, Hawk was unmasked as actor-musician Tyler Posey, Royal Hen was none other than tennis legend Billie Jean King, Pickle was played actor-comedian Michael Rapaport, Diver was revealed to be Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, Rubber Ducky was actually Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, and the season kicked off with a special performance Demi Lovato as Anonymouse.

Season 10 of The Masked Singer brought excitement, entertainment, and surprising reveals, captivating fans until the very end.