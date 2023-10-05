The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Climbs Netflix Charts Despite Mixed Reviews

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 may have received a mediocre 51% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earning it the title of the only “Rotten” movie in the Spider-Man franchise, but that hasn’t stopped it from finding success on Netflix. Despite facing tough competition from films like “Reptile” and “Nowhere,” Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man slowly crawled his way to the number eight spot on the streaming platform.

According to FlixPatrol, which aggregates streaming data, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 debuted at number 10 in the U.S. on October 2, 2023, the day after it was released on Netflix. By October 3, it had climbed to the number eight spot. However, as of October 4, the film seems to have dropped off the Netflix homepage top 10.

While this may seem like a resurgence for Andrew Garfield and director Mark Webb, it’s important to note that Netflix viewing metrics have always been unreliable. Therefore, it’s unclear who exactly is watching The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and for how long. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether the film can reclaim its spot on the charts as the week progresses.

Despite its mixed reviews and the questionable accuracy of Netflix’s rankings, it is noteworthy that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is garnering attention. This could serve as a reminder of Garfield’s solid performance as the web-slinger and may even reignite speculation about a potential Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Overall, the film’s ascent on Netflix proves that audiences still have an interest in the Spider-Man franchise, despite its flaws. Whether this translates into a revival of Garfield’s Spider-Man or the possibility of a continuation of his story remains uncertain.

