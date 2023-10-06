The Marshmallow Game: A TikTok Sensation Explained

The marshmallow game is a viral handclap game that took TikTok storm in September 2023. It requires two players who create a constant beat and tempo on a flat surface while reciting a rhythmic phrase. The phrase goes, “One marshmallow, check it out, wooh, two marshmallows, two marshmallows, check it out, check it out, wooh, wooh, three marshmallows, three marshmallows, three marshmallows…” and so on.

Although the rules may seem simple, the game becomes increasingly challenging as the number of marshmallows increases. The players have to keep track of the number of “check it outs” and “woohs” they say, as it corresponds to the number of marshmallows. This can easily lead to confusion and laughter, as shown in videos posted TikTok users.

In one video, Marianne and her friend Tatum play the game but accidentally say an extra “four marshmallows.” They realize the mistake and burst into laughter, highlighting the difficulty of staying on track.

Other TikTok users, such as Leanne and her son from the account @grumpyleanneandmaitland, found the game confusing and frustrating. In their video, Leanne repeatedly expresses her confusion while trying to play the game with her son.

However, some TikTok users have perfected the marshmallow game. Videos posted @soap.lee and @mmmjoemele demonstrate impressive speed and focus. Sophia and her friend completed eight rounds of the game in just 54 seconds, while Joe and his dad made it to “seven marshmallows” before calling it a day.

Overall, the marshmallow game has become a popular and entertaining challenge on TikTok, requiring concentration and counting skills. It’s a fun activity for those looking to test their rhythmic abilities and have a good laugh along the way.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]