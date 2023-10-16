Key Submissions Identify Notorious Markets in Pirate IPTV and Live Sports Streaming

Following the request the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) for stakeholders to identify notorious markets involved in large-scale infringement, three key submissions have highlighted the pirate IPTV and live sports streaming ecosystem as a major concern for rights holders.

The Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA), Football Association Premier League, and a joint submission beIN Media and Miramax have all provided detailed reports on the challenges faced sports leagues and their broadcasting partners.

Notably, some of the nominated pirate services appear in more than one report, reflecting the overlap among the companies in this market. However, for clarity, the submissions have emphasized the rightsholders represented bolding their names.

The submissions highlight several illicit IPTV services that are a significant threat to the rights holders. The Premier League singles out BestBuyIPTV, a popular global IPTV service operating from Vietnam, as a key offender. Forever TV, along with its affiliates Chaloos and Mediastar, is identified as a major threat in all three submissions. The service is known for its re-streaming and re-selling program, which rewards third parties for further distribution of pirated content.

Other IPTV services mentioned in the Premier League’s submission include EVPad, Family Box, Globe IPTV, and SVI Cloud. These services have been responsible for the unauthorized provision of thousands of premium TV channels and on-demand movies and TV content.

The submissions also highlight web-based streaming sites and cyberlockers that facilitate piracy. Livetv.sx, Freestreams-live1, Totalsportek, VIPBox, Xoilac, LSHunter.net, and Rojadirecta are among the platforms listed as notorious the AAPA and Premier League.

Additionally, the AAPA’s submission includes cyberlocker nominations for Sci-Hub and Libgen due to publisher Wiley becoming an AAPA member.

These submissions provide valuable insights into the scale and scope of piracy in the IPTV and live sports streaming ecosystem. It is essential for rights holders and enforcement authorities to address these notorious markets to protect intellectual property rights and the revenue streams of legitimate broadcasters.

