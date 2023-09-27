How to Watch “The Machine” on Netflix

“The Machine” is a 2023 American comedy film directed Peter Atencio and inspired Bert Kreischer’s 2016 stand-up special of the same name. The movie stars Bert Kreischer himself, portraying a fictionalized version of his own life with twists and turns. The film has a runtime of 112 minutes and can now be streamed online.

The story follows Bert Kreischer, who earned the nickname “The Machine” after a wild night in Russia in 1999 due to his unpredictable antics. Twenty-three years later, Bert is a stand-up comedian and has turned his story into a comedy special. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when his past catches up with him in the form of Irina, a Russian mobster. Bert and his father are kidnapped Irina after inadvertently stealing her father’s watch.

Aside from Bert Kreischer, the film features Mark Hamill as Bert’s father, Albert, and Jimmy Tatro portraying a young Bert. The rest of the cast includes Iva Babić, Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Martyn Ford, Jessica Gabor, Rita Bernard, Nikola Đuričko, and Oleg Taktarov.

