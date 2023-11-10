Tips and Tricks for Building Your Sealed Deck in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Building your sealed deck correctly is essential for maximizing your chances of success in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. While you can’t control what cards you open, you can make strategic choices with the cards you have to build a strong deck. Here are some tips and tricks to help you along the way.

1. Focus on Synergy: This format emphasizes synergy over raw power. Look for cards that work well together and fit into a cohesive strategy rather than simply playing a pile of individually strong cards. Consider how each card contributes to your overall plan.

2. Limited Removal Options: The set lacks high-quality removal spells, so make the most of the removal options available. Abrade, with its ability to deal with artifacts, becomes even more valuable in this artifact-heavy environment. Don’t hesitate to splash it if necessary.

3. Consider Mana Fixing: Since there is limited common fixing in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, be cautious with splashing colors. Treasure-making cards in red can provide additional mana fixing options. If needed, you may have to resort to playing Compass Gnome for a more stable mana base.

4. Build Multiple Configurations: Experiment with different deck configurations to find the best build. This process allows you to identify any weaknesses and consider potential splash options to address them.

5. Adapt to Power Level: Assess whether your deck can compete with similar decks in terms of power level. If you feel outmatched, consider building a cheaper, aggressive deck to go under them. Having an alternate strategy ready can be advantageous for sideboarding purposes.

FAQ:

Q: Is it better to focus on synergy or individual card power?

A: Synergy is crucial in this format, but that doesn’t mean you should overlook powerful cards. Balance both aspects when building your deck.

Q: Are there enough good payoffs to build around specific strategies?

A: Build-arounds are more challenging to pull off in a sealed deck, so it’s generally best to focus on a more well-rounded strategy rather than relying heavily on niche synergies.

Q: How important is removal in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan?

A: While there isn’t an abundance of high-quality removal, it’s still essential to include removal spells in your deck. Look for versatile options like Abrade.

Q: Should I prioritize graveyard interaction in this set?

A: Incidental graveyard hate can be valuable in this set, and self-mill can enable powerful effects. However, it’s important to balance these aspects with your overall strategy.

Q: Do tokens trigger the descend ability?

A: No, tokens do not trigger the descend ability since it requires a permanent card to go to the graveyard.

In conclusion, building your sealed deck in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan requires careful consideration of synergy, power level, and available removal options. Experiment with different configurations, utilize mana fixing wisely, and adapt your strategy to match the power level of your opponents. With these tips and tricks in mind, you’ll be well-prepared for success in your next prerelease event.