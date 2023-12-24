Prince Louis Provides Cheeky Entertainment at Royal Carol Concert

Prince Louis, the mischievous young royal, once again stole the show at his mother’s “Together at Christmas” carol concert last night. Making his carol concert debut, the adorable prince added a cheeky moment to the evening attempting to blow out his older sister Princess Charlotte’s candle during the service. The heartwarming scene captured in photos showed Louis puffing his cheeks out while his big sister looked on in amusement. It seems there’s never a dull moment when Louis is around.

This year’s carol concert marked a special occasion as it was the first time the entire Cambridge family attended the event together. In previous years, William and Kate left their children at home, but this time, Louis joined his siblings and parents in spreading the holiday spirit. As part of the service, the royal children also dropped off letters for Father Christmas in a red post office box before joining their parents in singing carols.

The concert, organized The Royal Foundation, aimed to honor the individuals who work tirelessly to support babies, young children, and families across the United Kingdom. It highlighted the importance of creating nurturing and supportive environments for children and the adults in their lives. The event aligned with Kate’s Shaping Us campaign, which she launched earlier this year to raise awareness about the crucial early years of a child’s life.

Prince Louis’ infectious energy and adorable antics have become a familiar sight at royal events. Whether it’s the Platinum Jubilee celebrations or Trooping the Colour, he never fails to bring a smile to everyone’s faces. This year’s carol concert was no exception, as Louis provided some lighthearted entertainment alongside the solemnity of the occasion.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will be televised on ITV1 and ITV X on Christmas Eve, allowing viewers to relish in the joyous atmosphere of the concert. While nothing is certain in life, one thing is for sure—Prince Louis continues to delight us with his mischievous charm.