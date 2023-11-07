New Ways to Balance Personalization and Relevance in Marketing

Personalizing communication in marketing has become a popular approach in recent years, aiming to combine short-term conversion with long-term demand generation. However, there is a fine line between being relevant to people and overdoing personalization. While relevance is crucial for driving conversion, personalization runs the risk of creating too much fragmentation and niche audiences, ultimately lacking scale. Furthermore, it can lead to a loss of cultural salience for brands that rely on broader societal opinions.

To find a balance, marketers need to consider the broader context and motivations of their target audience. By incorporating key motivations into audience building strategies, marketers can create a scalable model that remains relevant without narrowing their reach. This approach allows for a larger audience while ensuring they all share similar motivations.

One successful example of this is the Netflix model. Instead of focusing on demographic information, Netflix looks at their users’ preferences and motivations. By understanding a user’s love for binge-watching comedies or other genres, Netflix can provide personalized recommendations based on these motivations.

Personalization technology can also be used to unlock insights into people’s behaviors and needs. By analyzing data from social platforms, marketers can predict engagement patterns and deliver a more tailored experience. However, the effectiveness of personalization relies heavily on the quality of the data and algorithms used.

Finding the right balance between personalization and relevance is especially crucial in social media marketing. Unlike traditional broadcast advertising, social media requires earning people’s attention in a competitive landscape. Marketers must focus on being relevant to individuals’ motivations while also scaling their efforts.

In conclusion, marketers should strive for a collaboration between short-term conversion and long-term demand generation. By understanding people’s motivations and needs, and leveraging personalization technology effectively, marketers can strike the right balance between personalization and relevance, ultimately driving success in their marketing strategies.

