Vidgo Faces Service Outage Due to Vendor Dispute

Vidgo, a popular live TV streaming service that provides access to ESPN, FS1, and more, has experienced a service disruption since late Friday night. Cord Cutters News has confirmed with Vidgo that this outage is a result of a dispute with one of its vendors. According to Vidgo, the vendor unexpectedly altered the terms of their contract, leading to the disruption in service. It is worth noting that this change occurred outside of regular business hours on Friday.

Vidgo has reassured its subscribers that they are actively working to resolve the issue and restore the service Monday. In order to compensate for the inconvenience caused, Vidgo has announced that all subscribers will receive a two-week credit, as well as a $10 discount for the next six months.

It is important to highlight that Vidgo can be accessed on various platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android and iOS mobile devices, and through web browsers. Additionally, the streaming service now offers over 15,000 movies and TV shows at no additional cost to its live TV subscribers. As a testament to its extensive content library, Vidgo also boasts an on-demand library comprising over 40,000 titles, alongside its 150+ live channels.

To subscribe to Vidgo’s live TV service, customers currently need to pay $69.99 per month. However, as part of the compensation for the service outage, existing subscribers will receive a $10 discount for the next six months, bringing the monthly cost down to $59.99.

This outage has generated significant interest and more updates are anticipated. We will keep you informed on any further developments regarding the service’s restoration.