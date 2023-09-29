Upcoming Literary Film and TV Releases on Streaming Services

If you’re a dedicated reader looking for new viewing options, streaming services have you covered. This article highlights some of the best literary film and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this month.

Netflix is releasing the third season of “Lupin” on October 3. Based on the stories of Arsène Lupin Maurice Leblanc, this French thriller series is a must-watch for fans of Sherlock Holmes.

Paramount+ will premiere “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” on October 6. This film, based on Stephen King’s novel, serves as a prequel and explores the origin story of Jud Crandall.

For those interested in nonfiction, Netflix will release “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” on October 11. This docuseries is based on Jamie DuCharme’s book and delves into the rise of the e-cigarette company Juul.

On October 12, Netflix will debut “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a series based on Edgar Allan Poe’s chilling tale. Filmmaker Mike Flanagan, known for his horror adaptations, takes on this project.

Apple TV+ presents “Lessons in Chemistry” on October 13, based on Bonnie Garmus’s best-selling novel. This highly anticipated miniseries stars Brie Larson as a female scientist in the 1950s who becomes a TV chef to share scientific concepts with other women.

Disney+ and Hulu will release the new “Goosebumps” series on October 13. Based on R.L. Stine’s popular books, this supernatural adventure follows a group of teens as they chase down supernatural creatures they accidentally unleash.

Apple TV+ will also release “The Pigeon Tunnel” on October 20, a documentary featuring John le Carré’s final interview before his death in 2020. This rare interview offers insights into the mind of the acclaimed spy novelist.

One of the season’s most anticipated literary adaptations is “Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on David Grann’s nonfiction book. Directed Martin Scorsese, this film explores the 1920s murders of members of the Osage Nation and boasts a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone.

Other notable releases include “Pain Hustlers” on Netflix on October 27, based on Evan Hughes’s crime drama novel, and “Fellow Travelers” on Showtime on the same day, a steamy miniseries based on Thomas Mallon’s love story set in McCarthy-era Washington.

For those looking to revisit literary classics, there are several options as well. Paramount+ offers “The Warriors” (based on Sol Yurick’s novel), Hulu has “It” (based on Stephen King’s novel), and Paramount+ also has “Malcolm X” (based on Malcolm X and Alex Haley’s autobiography). Additionally, Paramount+ will release “The Remains of the Day” (based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel) and Peacock has “Jurassic Park” (based on Michael Crichton’s novel).

Get ready for a month of literary-inspired entertainment with these exciting releases on various streaming platforms.

