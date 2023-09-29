Controversial Call Benefits Green Bay Packers in Home Game against Detroit Lions

In a home game against the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers received a controversial officiating assist at the end of the third quarter. Despite the clock clearly hitting zero before the ball was snapped, the officials allowed the play to happen. This play resulted in a 44-yard gain that set up a touchdown for the Packers.

NFL fans across the country expressed their frustration with the officiating call, as it was seen as a clear advantage given to the home team. Many took to social media to criticize the decision and question why such an obvious error was not corrected.

Longtime NFL referee and rules analyst Terry McAulay confirmed that the play should not have counted, stating, “The clock clearly hits zero before the ball is snapped.”

Some fans compared this situation to the NBA, which has a shot clock with a buzzer to avoid any delays. Others questioned why the clock running out in the quarter is not reviewable.

Despite the outcry from fans and criticism of the officiating, the NFL refused to correct this obvious error. The decision left many puzzled and frustrated with the league’s unwillingness to address the situation.

While home advantage is a common factor in sports, instances like this one raise concerns about fair officiating and the integrity of the game. It remains to be seen how the NFL will respond to the backlash and what steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

