The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: How to Watch and Stream on Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is the second installment of the legal drama series created David E. Kelley. The season follows Mickey Haller, a popular defense lawyer in Los Angeles, as he prepares to crack yet another high-profile case, one that threatens his life. If you’re wondering how and where to watch The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, it is available for streaming on Netflix.

Based on Michael Connelly’s novel The Fifth Witness, the second season revolves around Mickey Haller and his team as they take on chef Lisa Trammel as their client. This case not only puts Haller’s life in danger but also introduces other looming threats. The season aired in two parts on July 6 and August 3, 2023.

The cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, along with Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Lana Parrilla, and more.

To watch The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 on Netflix, you can follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan from the options available, such as the standard plan with or without ads, or the premium plan.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features and prices. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows, although it includes ads before or during the content. It allows you to watch in full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, it offers the option to add an extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same features as the Standard Plan but allows for four supported devices at a time and offers content in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and can add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 synopsis is as follows: “Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career – and his trademark Lincoln – when he takes on a murder case.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services can change over time. The information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.

