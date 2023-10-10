The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1: How to Watch and Stream on Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 is a compelling legal drama series created David E. Kelley. It revolves around Mickey Haller, a fictional defense lawyer in Los Angeles who operates his office from the back of his Lincoln Navigator. The show is based on the novels renowned author Michael Connelly.

The first season of The Lincoln Lawyer is adapted from Connelly’s novel, “The Brass Verdict.” It follows Mickey Haller as he inherits a high-profile case to defend a billionaire video game creator charged with murder. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as Mickey Haller, alongside talented actors such as Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, among others.

If you’re interested in watching The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1, you can do so streaming it on Netflix. Netflix offers a vast library of shows and movies, including globally acclaimed series like One Piece, The Empress, Bridgerton, and Money Heist.

To watch The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup. Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans depending on your preferences and budget. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes advertisements. It allows streaming on two supported devices simultaneously in Full HD.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and also enables users to download content on two devices. Furthermore, it allows an additional member, not living in the same household, to be added to the account. Finally, the Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan but supports streaming on four devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices and add up to two extra members outside of their household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 promises an exciting and gripping storyline. As the official synopsis states, “Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career – and his trademark Lincoln – when he takes on a murder case.”

