Watch “The Lincoln Lawyer” on Netflix: A Legal Thriller Movie

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) is a legal thriller movie directed Brad Furman, based on Michael Connelly’s 2005 novel of the same name. The film follows Mickey Haller, a criminal defense attorney who operates out of his Lincoln Town Car instead of an office. Released on March 18, 2011, the movie centers around Mickey’s defense of Louis Roulet, a wealthy playboy accused of assaulting a prostitute.

Matthew McConaughey stars as Mickey Haller, alongside a talented cast including Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe, and William H. Macy. The film is produced Sidney Kimmel, Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, Richard Wright, and Scott Steindorff.

To watch The Lincoln Lawyer, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix offers subscribers a wide range of content, including exclusive and original movies and shows. To access the movie, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password

4. Provide your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features. The cheapest plan is the Standard with Ads, which provides access to most movies and shows but includes ads before or during content. It supports Full HD and up to two supported devices at a time.

The Standard Plan is ad-free, allows content downloads on two devices, and offers an option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan but allows up to four supported devices at a time in Ultra HD. It also permits content downloads on six devices and the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The Lincoln Lawyer is a gripping thriller set in Beverly Hills, where a lawyer navigates his high-profile client’s case while conducting business from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Enjoy this legal drama streaming it on Netflix.

Note: The availability of streaming services mentioned above may change over time. The information provided is accurate as of the time of writing.

Sources:

– [The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) – IMDb](https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1189340/)

– [The Lincoln Lawyer – Wikipedia](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Lincoln_Lawyer_(film))

– [Netflix](https://www.netflix.com/)